Google: How To Diagnose Largest Contentful Paint (LCP) Slowness

Are you Google Core Web Vitals not showing good signs for speed? Well, how do you go about speeding things up? One webmasters asked Google about this and Google said you can use webpagetest.org to help find the assets that are slow.

So how do you go about finding out which assets are slow? Specifically, how do you diagnose which assets give bad LCP Largest Contentful Paint on the identified URLs.

(1) Go to webpagetest.org

(2) Enter in the URL and click go.

(3) Look at the waterfall output, it shows you asset by asset how many milliseconds it takes to load. You can then focus on the assets that take the longest to load and optimize those.

Here is a screen shot:

You can spends countless hours optimizing for these things. Focus on the bigger items, but do not get sucked into tweaking out every tiny speed optimization, unless you have nothing else to do with your time...

I haven't dug into this for more details (@g33konaut might have some insights), my basic approach would be to use https://t.co/s55K8LIOKY , get the timing there, and use the film-strip & waterfall views to work out which assets are critical to reach that time. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) June 19, 2020

