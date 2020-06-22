Google Interns During COVID-10 Pandemic

Tia, a Google intern, shared a photo on Twitter of how it is like to be a Google Intern during the COVID-19 pandemic versus being a Google Intern the year prior.

She said "Day 1 last year vs. Day 1 today! Certainly feels incomplete without the whole office shabang but the Google intern team really outdid themselves by making sure the virtual internship runs smoothly for everyone!"

Here is the tweet:

Day 1 last year vs. Day 1 today! Certainly feels incomplete without the whole office shabang but the @Google intern team really outdid themselves by making sure the virtual internship runs smoothly for everyone! 👩🏻‍💻 pic.twitter.com/UxG40GGZld — Tia (@AthiyaD) June 15, 2020

