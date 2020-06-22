Link Builder Threats In Referer - Scary One

Jun 22, 2020 • 7:11 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Link Building Tips & SEO
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Link builders can be pretty savvy and sometimes also, some can be pretty unscrupulous. Here is an example of a link referer threatening the site owner to link to them or else they will give that person's mother.

This was shared by John McAplpin on Twitter:

Link Builder Threats In Referer

John said "Well, that's a first. These link building spammers are pulling out all the stops. Found this in my recurring backlink audit."

Pretty crazy but I suspect none of you should take any of these types of threats seriously. Now, I am curious to see what messages I have waiting for me...

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: June 19, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus