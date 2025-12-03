Google has launched a new link on some search / sponsored ads named "Products at this location." Google confirmed this "relatively new feature" and can show up on listings for service businesses and other types of businesses.

Anthony Higman spotted this first and posted about it on X - he shared this screenshot of this feature:

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, confirmed it is new and wrote on X, "This is a relatively new feature to make it easier for people to navigate to specific information about a business."

Why is it showing up for a lawfirm that does not sell product? "For service businesses, the “Products” tab may list types of services they offer, or in the case of a law firm, their practice areas," Ginny Marvin added.

Anthony Higman felt it was a bit weird to show up for law firms. He wrote, "Mixed bag. I feel like it makes sense more for ecomm than lead gen as lead gen Google Business Profile products tend to be blah. Something to work on if it persists." Ginny Marving replied, "I’ve shared this feedback with the team."

