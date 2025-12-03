Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search's upload file feature on the desktop home page now goes directly to AI Mode. Google added an LLMs.txt file to the Search Central portal. Google Ads is rolling out channel reporting for PMax with search partner network details, for some. Google Ads launched "products at this location" links. Microsoft Advertising ads disapproval now on the asset level and there was a conversion data update.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Bar Adds Upload Image/File That Goes To AI Mode
    Google is pushing even more ways directly into AI Mode from the main Google home page's search bar. Now when you select to upload an image or file, it will take you into AI Mode by default.
  • Google Adds LLMs.txt To Search Developer Docs Portal
    Google has been saying that no one uses the LLMs.txt file, that Google won't use it, that it can be useless, and you probably should noindex it if you do use it. Well, Google itself uploaded an LLMs.txt file for the Google Search Central portal.
  • Google Ads Launches Products At This Location Link Unit
    Google has launched a new link on some search / sponsored ads named "Products at this location." Google confirmed this "relatively new feature" and can show up on listings for service businesses and other types of businesses.
  • Google Ads Channel‬‭ Reporting For PMax Rolling Out To Some
    Back in May, Google said it will be giving advertisers more visibility into the search partner network with channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now some are seeing it live in their accounts for some of the campaigns they manage.
  • Microsoft Ad Disapprovals On Asset Level & Conversion Reporting Update
    Microsoft Advertising reportedly made two updates to its ad platform recently. One on how ad disapprovals work and the other on the time it takes to see a conversion be recorded in the ad reporting interfaces.
  • OpenAI Token Award Plaque
    OpenAI, a few weeks ago, began sending out plaques and recognition awards for customers who have used a considerable amount of API tokens. Different colored plaques were reserved for different levels of token usage.

