Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Search's upload file feature on the desktop home page now goes directly to AI Mode. Google added an LLMs.txt file to the Search Central portal. Google Ads is rolling out channel reporting for PMax with search partner network details, for some. Google Ads launched "products at this location" links. Microsoft Advertising ads disapproval now on the asset level and there was a conversion data update.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google Search Bar Adds Upload Image/File That Goes To AI Mode
Google is pushing even more ways directly into AI Mode from the main Google home page's search bar. Now when you select to upload an image or file, it will take you into AI Mode by default.
-
Google Adds LLMs.txt To Search Developer Docs Portal
Google has been saying that no one uses the LLMs.txt file, that Google won't use it, that it can be useless, and you probably should noindex it if you do use it. Well, Google itself uploaded an LLMs.txt file for the Google Search Central portal.
-
Google Ads Launches Products At This Location Link Unit
Google has launched a new link on some search / sponsored ads named "Products at this location." Google confirmed this "relatively new feature" and can show up on listings for service businesses and other types of businesses.
-
Google Ads Channel Reporting For PMax Rolling Out To Some
Back in May, Google said it will be giving advertisers more visibility into the search partner network with channel reporting for Performance Max campaigns. Well, now some are seeing it live in their accounts for some of the campaigns they manage.
-
Microsoft Ad Disapprovals On Asset Level & Conversion Reporting Update
Microsoft Advertising reportedly made two updates to its ad platform recently. One on how ad disapprovals work and the other on the time it takes to see a conversion be recorded in the ad reporting interfaces.
-
OpenAI Token Award Plaque
OpenAI, a few weeks ago, began sending out plaques and recognition awards for customers who have used a considerable amount of API tokens. Different colored plaques were reserved for different levels of token usage.
Other Great Search Threads:
- I've seen an uptick in companies reaching out after dropping heavily with the November volatility we have seen. Taking a closer look, there are some big drops and surges as well. And then some that dropped in October that are surging bac, Glenn Gabe on X
- Prep for peak holiday traffic with our Google Analytics Bingo board. See how many squares you can complete as you explore tools and insights that support seasonal performance. Build your GA confidence on Skillshop, Google Analytics on X
- Today we’re rolling out new visual search capabilities to help you spot scammy messages on your Android and iOS devices. Get a suspicious text? Use Circle to Search on Android or Lens in the Google app to check it. Our system, Rajan Patel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Black Friday 2025: More expensive, still engaging
- ChatGPT is currently down for many
- Google pushes deeper into lifecycle targeting with new GA audience templates
- Google adds Search Partners segment to PMax reporting
- OpenAI hits pause on ChatGPT ads as CEO declares a ‘code red’
- Google to sunset ads developer support forums in 2026
- Why PPC tests in 2026 call for nuance, not winners
- Why every AI search study tells a different story
- Why advanced semantic techniques still matter in PPC and SEO
Other Great Search Stories:
AI & LLMs
- Google, Nvidia, and OpenAI, Stratechery
- LLM Seeding: An AI Search Strategy to Get Mentioned and Cited, Semrush
- Measure AI Visibility: 5 Metrics That Prove Impact, Brainlabs
- Trump's push to overrule state AI regulations stalls, Axios
- New Research: What We Learned From Analyzing 60K+ Google Fan-Out Queries, Nectiv
Industry & Business
- Google faces patent claims, Courthouse News Service
- The 2025 State of Digital Agencies: it's still rough out there, but slowly improving; and is AI really a threat?, SparkToro
- AI legal rulings around the world, Press Gazette
- Sam Altman and OpenAI's biggest fears: Money, safety, Google Gemini, Axios
Links & Content Marketing
- LLM-Friendly Content: 12 Tips to Get Cited in AI Answers, Onely
- Collaborate With Influencers for Better Content Results, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- EU to Target Apple Maps and Apple Ads Next, MacRumors
- Google Maps Alternative Now Freemium: Here's What This Means vs. Google Maps, AutoEvolution
SEO
- B2B SEO: The Complete Guide, Onely
- Getting started with Search Console Insights, Google Search Central YouTube
- Keyword density tools create busy work, Ilana Davis
- Optimizing for AI Search: Why Classic SEO Principles Still Apply, Onely
- The Evolution of SEO: A Conversation with Josh Squires, Amsive
- Updated Google Read Aloud user agent page, Google's Crawling Documentation Changelog
- New to AI Brand Insights: Scan your brand visibility in Perplexity, Yoast
- Our Favorite AI-Powered Semrush Features Released in 2025, Semrush
- Short vs. Long Content in AI Overviews: The Data Says Both Work, Ahrefs
PPC
- How to Control AI Generated Ad Copy for PPC Success, Hopskip Media
- How to Use the Google Power Pack for Max Results, WordStream
- Optmyzr Sidekick: A PPC Agent Built for Your Workflow, Optmyzr
- The Importance of Asking the Right Questions During PPC Client Onboarding, JumpFly
Search Features
- Detect scams using Circle to Search and Google Lens, Google Blog
- Google is experimentally replacing news headlines with AI clickbait nonsense, The Verge
- Virtual apparel try on comes to the UK and India, Google Blog
Other Search
- New on Android: Call Reason (in beta) and more, Google Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.