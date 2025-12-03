Daily Search Forum Recap: December 3, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Search's upload file feature on the desktop home page now goes directly to AI Mode. Google added an LLMs.txt file to the Search Central portal. Google Ads is rolling out channel reporting for PMax with search partner network details, for some. Google Ads launched "products at this location" links. Microsoft Advertising ads disapproval now on the asset level and there was a conversion data update.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

AI & LLMs

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

SEO

PPC

Search Features

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News, add as a preferred source on Google and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or just contact us the old fashion way.