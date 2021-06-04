Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2021

Jun 4, 2021
Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

With the Google June 2021 Core Update that went on Wednesday June 4th - we are still seeing unusual activity for a Google core update. Friday morning, we saw some light signs from both the SEO community and the toolsets that an update touched down. But the signals we are seeing are not are core update levels. Maybe this core update will pop later today or maybe over the weekend - or maybe not until phase two of this update, in July, is released. I do not know but at the time of this newsletter, it does seem some signals are heating up a bit. So stay tuned...

Also I posted the weekly Friday video recap - hope you like it. There is a bunch of local changes that I wrote about this morning and a cool Microsoft Bing feature you won't want to miss.

Do you like these intro paragraphs? If so or if not, let me know, just reply to this email. Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google June 2021 Core Update, News Trust Signals, UGC Penalties, CLS Metrics & Google Ads Cryptocurrencies
    It was a pretty busy week, with Google releasing a new core update after not having one is about six months. This core update is named the June 2021 Core Update and Google said part two of this update will rollout next month...
  • Google June 2021 Core Update Tremors But It's Still Early
    I was expecting as of this morning that I'd see significant signals that the Google June 2021 core update has landed. But at the time of posting this, I am not seeing "significant" signals of this, but I am seeing some less significant signals. Many, not all, of the tools are showing volatility and some are talking about ranking changes but many are saying all is calm.
  • Google Test Layouts For Local Panel On Mobile Search
    Google seems to be testing a bunch of variations and adjustments to the local panel in the mobile search results. Amy Toman posted a few examples on Twitter, both video screen casts and screen shots.
  • Google My Business Removes Ability To Edit Or Create Short Names
    In 2019, Google My Business added the ability for businesses to create short names - i.e. short URLs - for your Google business profile in Google Maps or Google Search. Well, Google said it will no longer allow businesses to create or edit their short names anymore.
  • New on Google Local Search Results Label
    Google has launched a new label in the local search results, both the local pack in Google Search and in the Google local results in Google Maps. The new label reads "new on Google" with an announcement speaker blue icon.
  • Google Knowledge Panel Showing Monthly Costs For Services Like SEO
    If you search for [seo] and look at the knowledge panel on the right, you will see a section that says "Monthly cost: $2819 per month." That links to an SEO company's SEO packages page but it makes it looks like the monthly cost for SEO is that fee, no matter what firm you hire.
  • Microsoft Bing Explore This Page - Topics On This Page Widget
    Microsoft Bing added (not sure how new this is) a feature named "explore this page" to its search results. When you click on the arrow to explore the page, an overlay box comes up in the search results showing you the topics you can find on that page.
  • New Google NYC Pride Signage
    Google has updated the look and design of its pride signage at the Google New York City office. It use to be rainbow pride colors for the Os, but now Google made them more stylistic. Here is the new l

