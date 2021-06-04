Daily Search Forum Recap: June 4, 2021

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

With the Google June 2021 Core Update that went on Wednesday June 4th - we are still seeing unusual activity for a Google core update. Friday morning, we saw some light signs from both the SEO community and the toolsets that an update touched down. But the signals we are seeing are not are core update levels. Maybe this core update will pop later today or maybe over the weekend - or maybe not until phase two of this update, in July, is released. I do not know but at the time of this newsletter, it does seem some signals are heating up a bit. So stay tuned...

Also I posted the weekly Friday video recap - hope you like it. There is a bunch of local changes that I wrote about this morning and a cool Microsoft Bing feature you won't want to miss.

Do you like these intro paragraphs? If so or if not, let me know, just reply to this email. Have a wonderful and safe weekend!

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel or just contact us the old fashion way.