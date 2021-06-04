Google Test Layouts For Local Panel On Mobile Search

Google seems to be testing a bunch of variations and adjustments to the local panel in the mobile search results. Amy Toman posted a few examples on Twitter, both video screen casts and screen shots.

The "see all" link versus "more about company" button:

Also changes to the about section:

Also Tom Waddington and Mike Blumenthal saw this test:

And there was a bug with submitted edits:

Google always be testing, espesially on local. Which can then break things...

