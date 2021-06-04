Google Test Layouts For Local Panel On Mobile Search

Google seems to be testing a bunch of variations and adjustments to the local panel in the mobile search results. Amy Toman posted a few examples on Twitter, both video screen casts and screen shots.

The "see all" link versus "more about company" button:

Also changes to the about section:

GMB looks like it's rearranging things. Much of the info from the Overview tab looks to be moving to the About tab. #LocalSEO pic.twitter.com/7PMb3njVyP — Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) June 3, 2021

Also Tom Waddington and Mike Blumenthal saw this test:

First time I've seen it with Local Services Ads at the top. https://t.co/yUxDII8cs7 — Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) May 28, 2021

And there was a bug with submitted edits:

Pretty blatant GMB spamming here. Called the phone numbers listed and turns out these are all managed by @eLocal. Knock this crap off!@GoogleMyBiz #localseo pic.twitter.com/GFXiks3Sw8 — Corey Trojanowski (@Trojanowski_) June 2, 2021

Google always be testing, espesially on local. Which can then break things...

