Google Test Layouts For Local Panel On Mobile Search

Google seems to be testing a bunch of variations and adjustments to the local panel in the mobile search results. Amy Toman posted a few examples on Twitter, both video screen casts and screen shots.
The "see all" link versus "more about company" button:
Found another one. 😁 pic.twitter.com/4E6JTgrKg7— Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) June 3, 2021
Also changes to the about section:
GMB looks like it's rearranging things. Much of the info from the Overview tab looks to be moving to the About tab. #LocalSEO pic.twitter.com/7PMb3njVyP— Amy Toman 😎 (@BubblesUp) June 3, 2021
Also Tom Waddington and Mike Blumenthal saw this test:
First time I've seen it with Local Services Ads at the top. https://t.co/yUxDII8cs7— Tom Waddington (@tomwaddington8) May 28, 2021
And there was a bug with submitted edits:
Pretty blatant GMB spamming here. Called the phone numbers listed and turns out these are all managed by @eLocal. Knock this crap off!@GoogleMyBiz #localseo pic.twitter.com/GFXiks3Sw8— Corey Trojanowski (@Trojanowski_) June 2, 2021
Google always be testing, espesially on local. Which can then break things...
