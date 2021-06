Google has updated the look and design of its pride signage at the Google New York City office. It use to be rainbow pride colors for the Os, but now Google made them more stylistic. Here is the new logo, but you can see the 2020 and 2019 versions here to compare.

This photo was shared on Instagram.

