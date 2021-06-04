Google Knowledge Panel Showing Monthly Costs For Services Like SEO

If you search for [seo] and look at the knowledge panel on the right, you will see a section that says "Monthly cost: $2819 per month." That links to an SEO company's SEO packages page but it makes it looks like the monthly cost for SEO is that fee, no matter what firm you hire.

Here is a screen shot:

The knowledge panel is pulling that data in because the featured snippet for that query comes from that site. That is the interesting part.

The sad and scary part is that you all know SEO monthly cost can range in a very big way and Google showing that for this or any other service like it is simply wrong. I did flag it with Google a couple of days ago, but I still see it.

This was spotted by Praveen Sharma on Twitter and he was able to see it also for searches on [ppc] and other queries.

