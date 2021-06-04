Microsoft Bing Explore This Page - Topics On This Page Widget

Microsoft Bing added (not sure how new this is) a feature named "explore this page" to its search results. When you click on the arrow to explore the page, an overlay box comes up in the search results showing you the topics you can find on that page.

I spotted this via Twitter, and here are screenshots that I am able to replicate myself:

You click the arrow on the right and this comes up:

Do you think this is useful? It is interesting to see how Bing digs into a page's content.

