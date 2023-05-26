Here is a photo from the Google NYC office from a week or so ago where you have Dr. Michio Kaku giving Google Talk at the office there.

Dr. Michio is an American theoretical physicist, futurist, and popularizer of science. He is a professor of theoretical physics in the City College of New York and CUNY Graduate Center.

He was there to talk about his book, Quantum Supremacy: How the Quantum Computer Revolution Will Change Everything.

I found the image on Instagram.

