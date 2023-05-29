Google Home Page On Memorial Day

May 29, 2023 • 6:55 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Logos
Us Flag

Today, like previous years, Google has posted a grayed-out logo and a small US flag, to commemorate Memorial Day in the US. I will not be posting stories today, to respect the holiday.

Here is what it looks like:

Google also has a grayed-put logo at the top left of its search results page. Google has historically done nothing for the day, but in 2019 Google went with a grayed out logo and flag theme. They did the same thing this year.

Wishing you all a safe, healthy, peaceful and nice Memorial Day.

Forum discussion at Twitter.

