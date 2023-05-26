Google Business Profile Bug: Unable To Invite New Owners

Google Business Profiles has a bug that prevents you from inviting a new owner to your Business Profile listing. You can invite new managers, but inviting new owners does not currently work (at least when I wrote this story).

This issue was posted in the Local Search Forums earlier this week where seaniaaa wrote, that "both outgoing, when we are adding clients to their GBP, and incoming, when new clients are adding us to their GBP, we are all unable to select "Owner" access level when sending invites. It only lets you pick the "Manager" access level. This just started happening over the last couple of days. Multiple clients. Chrome is fully up to date. You click to select Owner and it just doesn't do anything. No error message or warnings at all."

Supposedly this is a widespread issue impacting anyone trying to add a new owner to their business profiles.

To add new owners or managers to your Google Business Profile, follow these steps:

Go to your Business Profile.

Click Menu Menu and then Business Profile settings and then Managers.

At the top left, click Add Invite new users.

Enter a name or email address.

Under "Access," choose Owner or Manager.

Click Invite.

I am hoping by the time this story goes out, the issue will be resolved.

Forum discussion at Local Search Forums.