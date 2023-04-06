Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google Ads is testing new AI to help you create your search ads. Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of new changes and features. Google said for international SEO, CDN location does not matter. Google is testing "cheaper options" on product detail pages in search. Google does look at domain name records to index new domain names. I am offline for Passover, so these stories were pre-written and scheduled, as was this newsletter.

