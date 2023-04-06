Daily Search Forum Recap: April 6, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google Ads is testing new AI to help you create your search ads. Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of new changes and features. Google said for international SEO, CDN location does not matter. Google is testing "cheaper options" on product detail pages in search. Google does look at domain name records to index new domain names. I am offline for Passover, so these stories were pre-written and scheduled, as was this newsletter.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Ads Tests AI To Help You Create Ads
Google Ads is running a small test to help you create ads using AI. Google Bard does not power this, but it is a form of artificial intelligence designed to give you suggested ad headlines and descriptions.
- Google Search Discovers New Registered Domains For Indexing
Google's Gary Illyes confirmed that Google does look at domain name records for discovery of new domains to include in the Google Search index.
- Google Search "Cheaper Options" In Product Detail Overlay
Google Search is testing a new section for "cheaper options" in the product detail overlay window. So instead of just showing related products and product specs and buying options, Google is now testing "cheaper options" for higher priced products.
- Microsoft Advertising Professional Service Ads Global & More Bing Ads Changes
Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of changes to its search ad platform, including the global rollout of professional service ads, bulk operations in the asset library, changes to broad match modifier and more.
- Google: International SEO, CDN Location Does Not Matter
Google's John Mueller said when it comes to international SEO and multilingual sites, the CDN's location does not really matter for SEO.
- Google Street View Car Crash Image
Here is a photo of a Google street view car that was in a car crash somewhere. This was shared on Facebook and shared by Bill Hartzer who said he found this via a Google Street View Facebook group.
Other Great Search Threads:
- Do Google dangerous goods restrictions affect search results?, WebmasterWorld
- How does ipv6 make the Internet safer? It seems like the main issue is that ipv6-only users might not be able to access non-ipv6 sites, and that feels li, John Mueller on Twitter
- Looks like it went back to normal?, John Mueller on Twitter
- TikTok Fined in the UK For Not Doing Enough to Check Children's Age, WebmasterWorld
- Why Does Google Allows on their front page this?, WebmasterWorld
Search Engine Land Stories:
- New Bing attracts new Edge users – who then use Google Search
- SMX Advanced registration is open… grab your free pass now!
Other Great Search Stories:
Analytics
- Bridging the gap between Google Analytics UI and BigQuery export, Google Developers
Industry & Business
- European AI start-ups race to improve chatbots’ language skills, Financial Times
- Google says its AI supercomputer is faster, greener than Nvidia A100 chip, Reuters
- UK Ofcom to Probe Microsoft Amazon in Cloud Services, Bloomberg
Links & Content Marketing
- 5 Content Marketing Ideas for May 2023, Practical Ecommerce
- 9 Ideas To Boost Your Internal Content Distribution Strategy, Content Marketing Institute
- How to increase website engagement with content recommendations, MarTech
Local & Maps
- Discover the Past With This Hidden Google Maps Feature, CNET
- Google Maps Quietly Gets a Little Feature Most Users Wouldn’t Even Notice, AutoEvolution
- Meet the woman whose voice you hear when using Google Maps, The Standard
Mobile & Voice
- App Store, Siri, Maps, and more will no longer support some older iOS, watchOS, macOS and tvOS versions, The Apple Post
- Are our phones listening to us?, Sify
SEO
- Integrating SEO into the Newsroom, SEO for Google News
- Keyword Clustering: 3 Simple Ways to Do It, Ahrefs
- SEO for gates, paywalls and exclusive content, SERP's Up SEO Podcast
- Why You Should Use Rich Snippets For Search, Koozai
PPC
Other Search
- 9 practical uses of Bing with ChatGPT you can try now, Tom's Guide
- It’s Way Too Easy to Get Google’s Bard Chatbot to Lie, Wired
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.