Google Street View Car Crash Image

Here is a photo of a Google street view car that was in a car crash somewhere. This was shared on Facebook and shared by Bill Hartzer who said he found this via a Google Street View Facebook group.
I wonder what the street view images from this car look like during and after the crash?
This post is part of our daily Search Photo of the Day column, where we find fun and interesting photos related to the search industry and share them with our readers.
Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.