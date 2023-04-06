Google Street View Car Crash Image

Apr 6, 2023 • 7:00 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Search Engine Photo Of The Day
Google Street View Car Crash

Here is a photo of a Google street view car that was in a car crash somewhere. This was shared on Facebook and shared by Bill Hartzer who said he found this via a Google Street View Facebook group.

I wonder what the street view images from this car look like during and after the crash?

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

