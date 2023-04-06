Google Search "Cheaper Options" In Product Detail Overlay

Google Search is testing a new section for "cheaper options" in the product detail overlay window. So instead of just showing related products and product specs and buying options, Google is now testing "cheaper options" for higher priced products.

This was spotted by Khushal Bherwani and he posted a video and some screenshots on Twitter. I tried to replicate but I am unable to trigger the "cheaper options" test, so here is a screenshot:

Here are more videos and screenshots from Khushal:

I do think having a cheaper option area is a good idea for higher-priced items in the same search category.

