Microsoft Advertising Professional Service Ads Global & More Bing Ads Changes

Microsoft Advertising announced a bunch of changes to its search ad platform, including the global rollout of professional service ads, bulk operations in the asset library, changes to broad match modifier and more.

Some of these changes were announced earlier as a heads-up.

Professional service ads was announced as a beta about a year ago and is now rolling out globally to all advertisers. Microsoft said, "Professional Service Ads help consumers connect directly to professionals in a variety of industries such as insurance, real estate, doctor & clinics, tax services and home services. If you’re in an industry that’s powered by great people like agents, advisors, or consultants, give Professional Service Ads a try today!"

Here is what they look like:

Microsoft also made changes to broad match modifier, where now Microsoft is gradually rolling out over the next several weeks that all broad match modifier keywords for search ads now serve as broad match keywords instead of phrase match. We did cover this a few weeks ago and it is now rolling out.

Also, you can use bulk operations in the asset library. Microsoft said, "you can now organize your assets with bulk operations, allowing you to easily bulk delete folders and assets, and move multiple items in bulk to your target folder or subfolder. This is designed to simplify your workflow, saving you time and effort in managing your Asset Library."

Finally, you can now view and edit the current target bid value within the campaign grid in Microsoft Advertising online. This is available when Target CPA, Target return on ad spend (ROAS), or Target Impression Share bid strategies are in place.

Forum discussion at Twitter.