Google: International SEO, CDN Location Does Not Matter

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to international SEO and multilingual sites, the CDN's location does not really matter for SEO.

He said on Mastodon, "When it comes to SEO, that doesn't matter." This was based on him being asked the following question:

For a multilingual site with different local target audiences and .com gTLD being the only option: Beside hreflang for each locale, what CDN would you recommend? 1. DNS-based load balancing (closest PoP ip from user) 2. Anycast (same ip regardless user location)

So it doesn't really matter where the CDN is located or appears to be located, Google does not care about that anymore.

Ten years ago, Google said the server location for international SEO is almost irrelevant, so I guess that has not changed.

Here is a screenshot of the conversation:

Forum discussion at Mastodon.