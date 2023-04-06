Google: International SEO, CDN Location Does Not Matter

Apr 6, 2023 • 7:11 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Search Engine Optimization
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

Google Robot Beach

Google's John Mueller said when it comes to international SEO and multilingual sites, the CDN's location does not really matter for SEO.

He said on Mastodon, "When it comes to SEO, that doesn't matter." This was based on him being asked the following question:

For a multilingual site with different local target audiences and .com gTLD being the only option:

Beside hreflang for each locale, what CDN would you recommend?

1. DNS-based load balancing (closest PoP ip from user)

2. Anycast (same ip regardless user location)

So it doesn't really matter where the CDN is located or appears to be located, Google does not care about that anymore.

Ten years ago, Google said the server location for international SEO is almost irrelevant, so I guess that has not changed.

Here is a screenshot of the conversation:

click for full size

Forum discussion at Mastodon.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: April 5, 2023
Ninja Banner
 
blog comments powered by Disqus