UN Chamber Music Society Performance At Google

Did you know that the UN Chamber Music Society performed at the Google New York office a month before Google closed its offices due to COVID?

Here is a photo from Instagram that I found of some of those performers. They wrote, "On the International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the achievements of women scientists were celebrated by the UN Chamber Music Society at a performance at @Google, followed by an engaging panel session with Anna Fälth @UNwomen. We must encourage girls to take up the careers of the future - in science, technology, engineering and mathematics, and STEM. Gender equality in this world cannot be achieved without women playing an equal role in these career fields. 🌎 The music repertoire performed on this occasion was in three spirits - the feminist, the tech, and the international - featuring music by Ghiya Rushidat and Christopher Tin."

