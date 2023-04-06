Google Ads Tests AI To Help You Create Ads

Apr 6, 2023 • 7:51 am | comments (0) by | Filed Under Google Ads (AdWords)
Google Ads is running a small test to help you create ads using AI. Google Bard does not power this, but it is a form of artificial intelligence designed to give you suggested ad headlines and descriptions.

This was spotted by Gil Gildner and then Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liason, confirmed that this is a test. Ginny said, "this is a small test, unrelated to Bard."

Gil said this came up when his co-worker went into Google Ads to create a responsive search ad within Google Ads. Here is a screenshot that says "Google AI can help you create your ads." It is a beta and goes on to say "Google can suggest ad headlines and descriptions based on information about your business." It then asks you to describe the product and service you're advertising and what makes it unique in a few sentences.

I love the "Write my own" button.

At least it is not Google Bard. :)

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Note: This was pre-written and scheduled to be posted today, I am currently offline for Passover.

