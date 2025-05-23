Google Search Tests Recently Viewed Label

Google is testing a "recently viewed" label in the search results, next to search result snippets that you have clicked on in your recent search history. This is similar to the you visit often label and the other recently visited examples we've seen over the years.

This one was spotted by Sachin Patel who shared this screenshot on X:

Google Recently Viewed Label

Here are some of our previous coverage on similar features:

Forum discussion at X.

 

