Google now can show movies you recently viewed as an "activity card." I am not sure if this is based on a movie you actually went to see in the theatres, watched online or just based on you clicking on movie listings within Google Search.

But Google is now showing a new "Recently viewed movies" that only you as the searcher can see. Activity cards are private to you (and Google) and have been around since before 2019.

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who posted these examples on X:

Click on the three dots to learn more or manage your activity:

Google Recently Viewed Movies Activity Card Toggle

The learn more page probably goes to this help document that says, "When you use Google sites, apps, and services, a record of some of your activity is saved in your Google Account. You can easily access and control this activity, where you can find and delete them in My Activity. You can also stop saving most activity at any time."

You can manage your Google Activity over here if you want to see what Google has on you. And you can turn off a lot of it, if you want to.

Also recently viewed artists:

Forum discussion at X.

 

Google Recently Viewed Movies Activity Card

