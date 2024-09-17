Google is testing showing the last time you viewed an ad, a Google Local Service Ad, by adding a label with those details. In this case, Google is showing "You viewed 15 minutes ago" next to this ad.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted a very low res screenshot of it on X - here it is:

We've seen Google do similar labels before, including you visit often labels. If you actually visited a local business, you recently viewed in the local panel, and more that I cannot find right now.

Forum discussion at X.