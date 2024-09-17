Google Local Service Ads Shows You Viewed X Minutes/Hours Ago

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Woman Local Google

Google is testing showing the last time you viewed an ad, a Google Local Service Ad, by adding a label with those details. In this case, Google is showing "You viewed 15 minutes ago" next to this ad.

Anthony Higman spotted this and posted a very low res screenshot of it on X - here it is:

Google Lsa You Viewed X

We've seen Google do similar labels before, including you visit often labels. If you actually visited a local business, you recently viewed in the local panel, and more that I cannot find right now.

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
- YouTube
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Google Ads

Google Search Tests Swipeable Dots For Carousels

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:41 am
Google Ads

Google Local Service Ads Shows You Viewed X Minutes/Hours Ago

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

The Google Indexing API Not Working For Some Or Indexing Issues...

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:21 am
Google

Google Tests Expanded & More Discussions and Forums Results

Sep 17, 2024 - 7:11 am
Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: September 16, 2024

Sep 16, 2024 - 10:00 am
Google News

Google US DOJ Trial Exhibit Files, Documents & Responses

Sep 16, 2024 - 7:51 am
Previous Story: The Google Indexing API Not Working For Some Or Indexing Issues...
Next Story: Google Search Tests Swipeable Dots For Carousels

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2024 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.