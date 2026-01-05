Google To Fix Squished Knowledge Panel Images

Jan 5, 2026 - 7:31 am 0 by
Filed Under Google

Google Balls In Air

Google is working on fixing an issue where some searchers are seeing squished images within the Google Search knowledge panels. I personally cannot replicate this but it seems to be happening for a number of searchers. Google confirmed a fix for this should be rolling out sometime tonight.

Alex Greenland first notified me of this issue on Friday, he wrote on X, "Google Search has had a problem with the aspect ratio of knowledge graph images for the past week, squashing many celebrities' faces."

He shared these images:

Google Knowledge Panel Images Squished

Here are those posts:

I asked Rajan Patel, the VP, Engineering for Search at Google, and he replied, "Definitely seems like an issue, will forward to the team." That was on Friday and the issue was still present on Sunday.

Like I said, I am not experiencing the issue myself but some are:

Rajan Patel added early this morning/last night, "Team found the issue and is shipping a fix tonight. Should be live by tomorrow evening. Thanks for the report."

Forum discussion at X.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2026

Jan 6, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Allow Ads For Prediction Markets

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Google Search Console Links Report Missing Data?
Next Story: Google Discover Show X Posts Too Often?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.