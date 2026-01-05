Google Ads Change History Adds Go To Button

Jan 5, 2026 - 7:11 am 0 by
Filed Under Google Ads

Advertiser In Office Working

Google added a new button to the Google Ads Change history report that lets advertisers quickly jump to different campaigns and ad groups in this report. It should be a big time saver for some advertisers.

This change was first posted about by Arpan Banerjee on LinkedIn and Adriaan Dekker and then Hana Kobzová covered it on PPC News Feed - here are those screenshots:

From Arpan:

Google Ads Go To History Button

From Hana:

Go To In Change History

Hana wrote, "This feature eliminates extra steps in troubleshooting and speeds up navigation, especially when reviewing bulk edits or changes made through scripts or the Google Ads Editor. Once changes are selected, the “Go to…” dropdown shows quick-access links to the relevant entities."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.

 

Popular Categories

The Pulse of the search community

Follow
Subscribe Options

Search Video Recaps

 
Video Details More Videos Subscribe to Videos

Most Recent Articles

Search Forum Recap

Daily Search Forum Recap: January 6, 2026

Jan 6, 2026 - 10:00 am
Google

Google Hiring AI Answers & Search Quality Software Engineer

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:51 am
Google

Google Added LLMs.txt To It's Web Sites For Other Reasons Than Discovery

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:41 am
Bing Search

Microsoft Bing Tests New Home Page Design Promoting Copilot

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:31 am
Google Search Engine Optimization

Google Practice Problems Structured Data Help Documentation Removed

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:21 am
Google Ads

Google Ads To Allow Ads For Prediction Markets

Jan 6, 2026 - 7:11 am
 
Previous Story: Chief Wiggum Conference Room At Google
Next Story: Google Search Console Links Report Missing Data?

The content at the Search Engine Roundtable are the sole opinion of the authors and in no way reflect views of RustyBrick ®, Inc
Copyright © 1994-2026 RustyBrick ®, Inc. Web Development All Rights Reserved.
This work by Search Engine Roundtable is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 United States License. Creative Commons License and YouTube videos under YouTube's ToS.