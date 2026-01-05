Google added a new button to the Google Ads Change history report that lets advertisers quickly jump to different campaigns and ad groups in this report. It should be a big time saver for some advertisers.

This change was first posted about by Arpan Banerjee on LinkedIn and Adriaan Dekker and then Hana Kobzová covered it on PPC News Feed - here are those screenshots:

From Arpan:

From Hana:

Hana wrote, "This feature eliminates extra steps in troubleshooting and speeds up navigation, especially when reviewing bulk edits or changes made through scripts or the Google Ads Editor. Once changes are selected, the “Go to…” dropdown shows quick-access links to the relevant entities."

Forum discussion at LinkedIn.