Google is testing a new design and user experience for the "you visit often" labels. This time Google is giving you a way to see multiple sites you visit often in an accordion box user interface.

Generally, the you visit often feature is a label on the existing search result snippets that are already there. They generally look like this:

Google You Visit Often Label

But this new option was spotted by Gagan Ghotra who posted the accordion version on X:

Google You Visit Often Accordion

Not sure I like this but hey - Google always be testing...

Forum discussion at X.

 

