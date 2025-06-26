Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has not delivered on performing more core updates, more often and has not communicated about it. But we did have an unconfirmed update over the past two days. Don't fall for SMS review scams and blackmail threats. Google Discover is testing a price tracking widget. Google AdSense for Search restricted access features coming August 25. Bing is testing italics for the URL in the snippet.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google Search Ranking Volatility Rumbles On June 25 & 26
    Over the past two days it has felt like there was some sort of ranking adjustment made in the Google Search organic results. Yea, I know, organic search doesn't send clicks anymore, but they are still ranked and it seems like there was some sort of larger shuffle in those rankings.
  • Google's More Core Updates, More Often Seem To Not Be Happening
    Over 6 months ago, a Google search representative said we should all expect more core updates, more often. And in the past six months, we have had only one confirmed Google update, the March 2025 core update.
  • Google SMS Review & Blackmail Scams
    A couple of years ago, we covered a report by the NY Times on the ongoing issues with review scams and blackmail. Well, the issue is not gone, despite Google responding to that report. From what I am told, it is still relatively common and our own Bill Hartzer was recently threatened and blackmailed with this over SMS.
  • Google Discover Shopping Price Tracking Widget
    Google is now showing price tracking widgets at the top of the feed. We've seen products with price tracking markup notifications within the feed but these widget styles may be new.
  • Google AdSense for Search Restricted Access Features (RAFs) On August 25
    Google posted a new document on the topic of its AdSense for Search Restricted Access Features (RAFs). Google said, "Starting on August 25, 2025, certain AdSense for Search features have limitations depending on an account's status within the Search Partner Network."
  • Bing Tests Italicized URLs In Search Results
    Microsoft is testing italicizing the URLs in the Bing Search results. It is a bit weird to look at and I am not sure why Bing is testing this but they are.
  • Google Cloud Cooking
    Here are some photos from a Google Cloud for Startups event where a number of folks got together to do some sort of cooking. Paige Bailey, who works on AI at Google, said they made "delicious stack of pancakes together."

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

