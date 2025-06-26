Daily Search Forum Recap: June 26, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google has not delivered on performing more core updates, more often and has not communicated about it. But we did have an unconfirmed update over the past two days. Don't fall for SMS review scams and blackmail threats. Google Discover is testing a price tracking widget. Google AdSense for Search restricted access features coming August 25. Bing is testing italics for the URL in the snippet.

Update to Healthcare and Medicines Policy United Kingdom and Singapore (June 2025), Google Advertising Policies Help

