Google Ads has an issue with some sitelink assets where it shows the sitelinks are eligible but "limited" and the reason says "unknown." Google's Ads Liaison said, "the team is aware of this issue and currently on it."

Thomas Eccel posted on X about the issue, saying, "Well Google, if not even you know why my sitelink is eligible (limited) then we have a problem." He shared a screenshot of this issue:

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded by saying, "Thanks for flagging. The team is aware of this issue and currently on it."

Well Google, if not even you know why my sitelink is eligible (limited) then we have a problem. 😂#ppc #ppcchat #googleads #TuesdayFeeling pic.twitter.com/luTZi3P1EL — Thomas Eccel 🌀 (@ThomasEccel) February 20, 2024

Thanks for flagging. The team is aware of this issue and currently on it. — AdsLiaison (@adsliaison) February 20, 2024

Are any of you experiencing this issue?

Update: This is now fixed: