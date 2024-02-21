Google Ads Sitelink Unknown Eligibility Bug

Google Ads Error Times Square Errors

Google Ads has an issue with some sitelink assets where it shows the sitelinks are eligible but "limited" and the reason says "unknown." Google's Ads Liaison said, "the team is aware of this issue and currently on it."

Thomas Eccel posted on X about the issue, saying, "Well Google, if not even you know why my sitelink is eligible (limited) then we have a problem." He shared a screenshot of this issue:

Google Ads Sitelinks Error Unknown

Ginny Marvin, the Google Ads Liaison, responded by saying, "Thanks for flagging. The team is aware of this issue and currently on it."

Here are those posts:

Are any of you experiencing this issue?

Forum discussion at X.

Update: This is now fixed:

 

Google Ads Sitelink Unknown Eligibility Bug

