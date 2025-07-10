Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We are finally seeing some real recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates with this latest June 2025 Google core update. Google Search Console's performance reports may have an average position bug. Google sponsored ads for people also consider test a carousel format. Google Business Profiles drops the utility bill option for appeals. Google AI Mode now works with Circle to Search and Google Lens.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

  • Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial Recoveries
    It has now been ten days since the Google June 2025 core update began rolling out. It will probably take another ten or so days to finish rolling out, but we are seeing signs that some sites affected by previous core updates and helpful content updates are experiencing partial recoveries with this latest Google core update.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Bug?
    Google Search Console may have a weird glitch in the performance report average position data. For some reason, many are seeing huge declines in average position in the chart but when they look at their rankings in Google Search, everything seems normal.
  • Google Search Ads People Also Consider Carousel Format
    In February, we covered the new Google Ads "people also consider" ad format for sponsored search results. Then, on mobile, it was in a list format. Now, Google is testing a swipable carousel format for these people also consider ads.
  • Google Business Profiles Drops Utility Bill As Evidence For Appeal
    Google has removed from the Google Business Profiles help documentation the ability to use a utility bill as evidence for submitting an appeal. I am not sure why it was removed, maybe it was too easy to spoof by finding a copy online and editing it?
  • Google AI Mode Comes To Circle to Search and Lens
    Google announced yesterday that AI Mode now works with Circle to Search and Google Lens. Google's Rajan Patel wrote on X, "Today, we're taking your visual searches to the next level with two new capabilities."
  • Doogler At Google Germany Office
    Many of you love photos of dogs, so here is another one. This one is of a Doogler, Google dog, at the Google office in Germany. I found this on Instagram, the person wrote, "Usual day at the paw-ffice."

