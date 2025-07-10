Daily Search Forum Recap: July 10, 2025

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We are finally seeing some real recoveries from previous core updates and helpful content updates with this latest June 2025 Google core update. Google Search Console's performance reports may have an average position bug. Google sponsored ads for people also consider test a carousel format. Google Business Profiles drops the utility bill option for appeals. Google AI Mode now works with Circle to Search and Google Lens.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
-
Google June 2025 Core Update Leading To Some Partial Recoveries
It has now been ten days since the Google June 2025 core update began rolling out. It will probably take another ten or so days to finish rolling out, but we are seeing signs that some sites affected by previous core updates and helpful content updates are experiencing partial recoveries with this latest Google core update.
-
Google Search Console Performance Report Average Position Bug?
Google Search Console may have a weird glitch in the performance report average position data. For some reason, many are seeing huge declines in average position in the chart but when they look at their rankings in Google Search, everything seems normal.
-
Google Search Ads People Also Consider Carousel Format
In February, we covered the new Google Ads "people also consider" ad format for sponsored search results. Then, on mobile, it was in a list format. Now, Google is testing a swipable carousel format for these people also consider ads.
-
Google Business Profiles Drops Utility Bill As Evidence For Appeal
Google has removed from the Google Business Profiles help documentation the ability to use a utility bill as evidence for submitting an appeal. I am not sure why it was removed, maybe it was too easy to spoof by finding a copy online and editing it?
-
Google AI Mode Comes To Circle to Search and Lens
Google announced yesterday that AI Mode now works with Circle to Search and Google Lens. Google's Rajan Patel wrote on X, "Today, we're taking your visual searches to the next level with two new capabilities."
-
Doogler At Google Germany Office
Many of you love photos of dogs, so here is another one. This one is of a Doogler, Google dog, at the Google office in Germany. I found this on Instagram, the person wrote, "Usual day at the paw-ffice."
Other Great Search Threads:
- Campaign Settings should now load normally. If you experience difficulties after refreshing the page, please let me know. Thanks for your patience and apologies for the inconvenience., AdsLiaison on X
- Ecommerce sites: I've found that Shopify is listed along with Bing as a ChatGPT third-party search provider! OpenAI added Shopify along with Bing as a third-party search provider in their ChatGPT Search documentation o, Aleyda Solis on X
- Gemini's period-over-period growth has significantly accelerated., Similarweb on X
- GenAI Traffic Share Update — 12 months ago: ChatGPT: 84.4% Google: 8.9% Perplexity: 1.4% Claude: 1.9% Microsoft: 0.9% 6 months ago: ChatGPT: 86.7% Google: 5.7% Perplexity: 1.9% Claude: 1.5% Microsoft: 1.5% DeepSeek, Similarweb on X
- Google Small Business Bulletin - July 2025 - 5 Tips for Summer Success, Google Business Profile Community
- Had an absolute blast joining the Performance SEO Unpacked podcast! We dug into some big questions, Krishna Madhavan on LinkedIn
- We're excited to finally release our next big product after launching Perplexity in 2022: Comet. Comet is a browser that's designed to be a thought partner and assistant for every aspect of your digital life: work and personal, Aravind Srinivas on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Google Ads API to sunset ad sharing this October
- Google now auto-upgrades Video Action Campaigns to Demand Gen
- 3 ways to make sense of YouTube’s messy attribution
- Google Ads hidden search terms cost advertisers – big time
- Google Ads Affinity Segments: Your guide to Interest-Based Targeting
- No, llms.txt is not the ‘new meta keywords’
- Previsible acquires Internet Marketing Ninjas in SEO agency shakeup
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google says discord over search results is unresolved; risks EU antitrust fine, Reuters
- Google, Texas clash over upcoming digital advertising antitrust trial, Reuters
- Palm Coast to anchor 'Sol', Google Cloud's new undersea cable connecting U.S. to Spain, Observer Local News
- Google’s Unloved Stock Makes It a Big Tech Bargain, Wall Street Journal
Links & Content Marketing
- Build B2B Marketing Personas: The Easy-To-Follow Guide, Content Marketing Institute
- Digital PR measurement: the metrics that matter & the metrics that don’t, Digitaloft
Local & Maps
Mobile & Voice
- Android Auto begins erasing Assistant as Gemini prepares for takeover, Android Authority
- Android updates and features on Samsung Galaxy devices, Google Blog
- Apple Readies First Upgrade to Vision Pro Headset, Bloomberg
- Gemini for Wear OS is rolling out to Pixel Watch, Samsung. more, 9to5Google
- How to use Gemini on a Wear OS smartwatch, Google Blog
SEO
- Answer Engine Optimization (AEO): What Is It and How to Optimize for Questions?, Ann Smarty
- Are AI Overviews Worth Pursuing?, Moz
- Beyond Fan-Out: Turning Question Maps Into Real AI Retrieval, Duane Forrester Decodes
- Generative Engine Optimization (GEO): How to Win in AI Search, Backlinko
- How to change Google Search from an old domain to a new domain? - SEO Office Hours Shorts, Google Search Central YouTube
- How To Influence The AI Generative Engines, Marketing Junto
- Is It Possible to Build? Universal LLM Optimization Analyzer with Gemini API for Screaming Frog, Metehan
- The Case for ASC: ChatGPT, Perplexity, and others need to build AI Search Console reporting ASAP to provide site owners much-needed AI Search data, GSQI
- The End of Traffic-Only Content, Practical Ecommerce
- Cloudflare’s Decision to Block AI Crawlers Could Affect Your Performance in LLMs, JumpFly Digital Marketing Blog
PPC
- Ad Sharing Functionality Will Be Deprecated in Google Ads API in October 2025, Google Ads Developer Blog
- AI Killing Search Marketing?, John Battelle's Searchblog
- Cannes Lions 2025: AI, creativity, and personalization, Microsoft Advertising
- Why ROAS First Marketing Hurts Your Business Growth, PPC Live
- Google brings its AI-powered marketing tools to India after 'Google tax' repeal, TechCrunch
Search Features
- Bringing AI Mode to Circle to Search for follow-ups, and gaming help, Google Blog
- Google Customer Review Badge Being Upgraded, FeedArmy on YouTube
- OpenAI to release web browser in challenge to Google Chrome, Reuters
- Perplexity launches Comet, an AI-powered web browser, TechCrunch
- Uncover the National Gallery of Art in Washington with Google Arts & Culture, Google Blog
- Are Google’s AI Features a Threat to Web Traffic?, AI Magazine
- How you can track Brand Authority for AI Search, Growth Memo
Other Search
- SearchResearch Challenge (7/9/25): So what ARE LLMs good at? What are they bad at?, SearchReSearch
- Advancing agentic AI development with Firebase Studio, Google Developers Blog
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.