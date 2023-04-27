Daily Search Forum Recap: April 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google may be texting businesses to validate their information within their Google Business Profiles. Google no longer allows you to opt out of education Q&A carousels. Google is testing showing follower counts in the search results. Google now supports 50 countries for return details in structured data. Google Ads API version 13.1 is now available.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Google Ads API Version 13.1 Now Available

Google has released Google Ads API version 13.1, and below is a list of what changed. The big changes include bid simulations retrievals, added several recommendation types related to Shopping campaigns, and much more.

Google has released Google Ads API version 13.1, and below is a list of what changed. The big changes include bid simulations retrievals, added several recommendation types related to Shopping campaigns, and much more. Google Texting Businesses To Validate Google Business Profile Information

Google may be sending text messages to business owners to verify that the information they have listed in their Google Business Profile is accurate and up-to-date. This text comes from a confirmed Google phone number, but some local SEOs are worried that this is not really coming from Google.

Google may be sending text messages to business owners to verify that the information they have listed in their Google Business Profile is accurate and up-to-date. This text comes from a confirmed Google phone number, but some local SEOs are worried that this is not really coming from Google. Google Tests Displaying Follower Counts In Search Result Snippets

Google is testing showing the number of followers a specific social media account has in the mobile search results. You usually see this information in the snippet itself, but Google is testing showing the count also directly below the site name, in place of where the URL would be.

Google is testing showing the number of followers a specific social media account has in the mobile search results. You usually see this information in the snippet itself, but Google is testing showing the count also directly below the site name, in place of where the URL would be. Google Now Supports 50 Countries For Return applicableCountry Property

Google has noted that it now supports 25 more countries for the applicableCountry property within the new return policy information to the Product structured data documentation. Now Google supports 50 countries for this property.

Google has noted that it now supports 25 more countries for the applicableCountry property within the new return policy information to the Product structured data documentation. Now Google supports 50 countries for this property. You Can No Longer Opt Out Of Google's Education Q&A Carousel

Google has removed the ability to opt out of Education Q&A carousel in its search results. The original help documentation had a section with a link to a form to request not to show your content in the Education Q&A carousel, which was now removed.

Google has removed the ability to opt out of Education Q&A carousel in its search results. The original help documentation had a section with a link to a form to request not to show your content in the Education Q&A carousel, which was now removed. Easter Cakes at Google Netherlands

Here is a photo from a few weeks ago of some of the cakes the Google Netherlands office had on Easter. They are Easter cakes with bunny ears and eyes, carrots and more Easter colors.

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Prevent SGTM From Setting The FPID Cookie, Simo Ahava's blog

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

Search Features

News Showcase is launching in Belgium, Google Blog

Other Search

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.