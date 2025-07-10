Google Search Ads People Also Consider Carousel Format

Google Logo Building Carousel

In February, we covered the new Google Ads "people also consider" ad format for sponsored search results. Then, on mobile, it was in a list format. Now, Google is testing a swipable carousel format for these people also consider ads.

Sachin Patel posted a new screenshot of the carousel format on X - here is a screenshot of it:

Google Ads People Also Consider Carousel

Here is his video:

Here is the original list format:

Google Ads People Also Consider List

This is a weird confirmed ad format, which I covered in more detail over here.

Forum discussion at X.

 

