In February, we covered the new Google Ads "people also consider" ad format for sponsored search results. Then, on mobile, it was in a list format. Now, Google is testing a swipable carousel format for these people also consider ads.
Sachin Patel posted a new screenshot of the carousel format on X - here is a screenshot of it:
Here is his video:
New design for people also consider @rustybrick @gaganghotra_ pic.twitter.com/4EBdYMBmf9— Sachin Patel (@SachuPatel53124) July 8, 2025
Here is the original list format:
This is a weird confirmed ad format, which I covered in more detail over here.
Forum discussion at X.