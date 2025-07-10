In February, we covered the new Google Ads "people also consider" ad format for sponsored search results. Then, on mobile, it was in a list format. Now, Google is testing a swipable carousel format for these people also consider ads.

Sachin Patel posted a new screenshot of the carousel format on X - here is a screenshot of it:

Here is his video:

Here is the original list format:

This is a weird confirmed ad format, which I covered in more detail over here.

Forum discussion at X.