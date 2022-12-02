Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Thanksgiving Volatility, Links, Content & More SEO & 19 Years Covering Search

Since Friday of Thanksgiving last week, we have been seeing a lot of chatter and volatility with Google Search. Google said they improved the accuracy of the Discover performance report in Google Search Console. Google said links have a lot less of a significant impact today than they did years ago. Google said they have algorithms to detect and demote AI-altered scrapped plagiarized content. Google said it does not crawl or index niche or shorter content faster. Google said the URL does not have to be in the same language as the content on the page. Google also said HTTP/3 does not help with ranking or SEO. Google said if your most important pages are terrible, that is much worse for you. SEOs are mixed in their opinion of the importance of domain age in Google ranking. Google is testing a new map interface in Google Search. A study shows how longer reviews stay at the top of the reviews section for longer. Google sued a company that impersonates Google to scam small businesses with their Google Business Profile. Google Business Profile can now show when an edit will be reviewed. Google local reviews show positive and unfavorable mention graphs. Google Local Service Ads is testing different headers. Google AdSense launched new side rail ads. And today is my 19th year anniversary of covering search and search marketing. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

