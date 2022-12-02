Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Just saying today is the 19th year anniversary of this site, and me covering search. Google does not rotate its search index. SEOs are mixed on the importance of domain age in SEO. Google highlights the option to download your data when you delete your Google Business Profile. Google Search is testing "maps on this topic" and "from your subscriptions" in the search results. John Mueller said it is a bigger issue if your most important pages are terrible SEO-wise than your junk pages. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

Search Engine Roundtable Stories:

Other Great Search Threads:

Search Engine Land Stories:

Other Great Search Stories:

Analytics

Industry & Business

Links & Content Marketing

Local & Maps

Mobile & Voice

SEO

PPC

How To Outrank the Competition with Intercept Keywords, Semrush

Other Search

Google Doodle games honor engineer Jerry Lawson, NPR

Feedback:

Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, you can follow us on Facebook and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.