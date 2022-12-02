Daily Search Forum Recap: December 2, 2022

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Just saying today is the 19th year anniversary of this site, and me covering search. Google does not rotate its search index. SEOs are mixed on the importance of domain age in SEO. Google highlights the option to download your data when you delete your Google Business Profile. Google Search is testing "maps on this topic" and "from your subscriptions" in the search results. John Mueller said it is a bigger issue if your most important pages are terrible SEO-wise than your junk pages. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- 19 Years Covering The Search Industry
It has now been 19 years that I've been writing on this site, covering what you - the search marketers are talking about from within the search community. Today marks the 19th anniversary of the Search Engine Roundtable.
- Google: If Your Most Important Page Is Terrible, Then That Is Not Good For SEO
Google's John Mueller said it is a big deal if your most important page or pages are terrible but not such a big deal if your less important pages are terrible. So if your home page is terrible, that is really not good. But if your archived orphaned pages are not good, that is not such a big deal for Google SEO or ranking purposes.
- Google Search Doesn't Rotate Its Index
Here is a bizarre question that was asked on the Google office hours video asking if Google rotates its index. The question kind of makes sense, because the SEO who asked said on one day they see their page indexed, the next it is gone, then it comes back - is there an index rotation?
- Google Search Tests New Box "Maps On This Topic" & "From Your Subscriptions"
Google Search is showing and maybe testing news and top stories related boxes with a headline that says "maps on this topic." Also, Google can also know what publications you are subscribed to and show you "from your subscriptions" content as well.
- Google Shows Download Your Google Business Profile Data When You Remove Your Listing
In the new Google Business Profile manager, in Google Search, when you go to the option to remove your Google Business Profile from Google, Google will show you that you can download all of that content locally to your computer.
- Poll: SEOs Are Mixed On Importance Of Domain Age For Google Rankings
A recent Twitter poll by Tim Soulo shows that SEOs are super mixed in their opinion of the importance of domain name age on SEO and Google rankings. The poll showed 40% said domain age is a significant ranking factor in Google, 26% said no, it is not. The rest of the responses, 33%, said it depends.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Thanksgiving Volatility, Links, Content & More SEO & 19 Years Covering Search
Since Friday of Thanksgiving last week, we have been seeing a lot of chatter and volatility with Google Search. Google said they improved the accuracy of the Discover performance report in Google Search Console. Google said links...
- Hollywood Mirror at Google Office
The Google Dublin office has a actor/actress prep room of some sorts with the classic Hollywood style mirror. This is probably related to some YouTube office area or maybe a studio at the Google offic
