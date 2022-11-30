Google: We Do Not Crawl & Index Niche Shorter Content More Or Better

In the last Google office hours, Gary Illyes said that Google is not more likely to crawl or index shorter or more niche content better or worse than other forms of content. Just because the content is shorter and potentially cheaper to crawl, it doesn't mean Google will index that content faster or any better than longer content.

The question was at the 3:13 mark in the video, it was "If a site has a directory covering on niche topic, which isn't searched for very often, is Google more likely to crawl and index the pages if the content is short, and so it's cheaper to store it in the index?"

Gary said nope, he said "The length of the content doesn't influence how often we crawl and whether we index it. It also doesn't contribute to the crawl rate of a URL pattern."

"Niche content can also be indexed. It's not in any way penalized, but generally content, that's popular on the internet, for example, many people linked to it, gets crawled and indexed easier," Gary added.

Here is the video embed:

Forum discussion at Twitter.