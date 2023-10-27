Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Updates, Google On Unhelpful Content, Google Ads, Maps & More

Google may have had an unconfirmed Google search ranking update on October 25th and a new one this morning on the 27th. Google provided information on what it thinks is unhelpful content. Google has finally confirmed it is testing ads within the organic search results. Google now supports syntax graph merge. Google Search Console had a hostload exceeded error bug. Google said cumulative layout shift is not the reason for a sudden ranking drop. Google SGE is testing bolded text and new link formats in the AI answer. Google about this image rolls out with recency, AI details, and more. Google SGE also added about this source details. Google perspectives search filter is being tested on the desktop results. Google is testing user-uploaded images in the product results. Google launched new AR beauty ads. Google Ads is testing a new dynamic overview carousel. Google Ads launched version 15 of the Ads API. Google Local Service Ads shows your competitors even after the searcher selected you. Google Ads search themes for Performance Max campaigns are going live as a beta. Google AdSense launched frequency controls in vignette ads. Microsoft officially relaunched pubCenter, claiming it is new. Google Maps is making the search results “photo-first.” Google Business Profile is sending out more detailed suspension notices. Google and Microsoft both announced earnings, and both showed lifts in ad revenues. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.
SPONSOR: This week's video recap is sponsored by Duda, the Professional Website Builder You Can Call Your Own.
Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed For the original iTunes version, click here.
Search Topics of Discussion:
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 27 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 25 (Unconfirmed)
- Google Provides Signs That You're Writing Unhelpful Content
- Confirmed: Google Tests Ads Mixed Within Free Search Results
- New: Google Search Supports Syntax Graph Merge
- Google Search Console Failed: Hostload Exceeded Error
- Google: Cumulative Layout Shift Not The Reason For Sudden Ranking Drops
- Google SGE AI Snapshot Answer With Bolded Text & New Link Formats
- Google About This Image Now Live Recency Of Image, AI Details & More
- Google Search Generative Experience Gains "Supportive" Links In About This Result
- Google Tests Perspectives Search Filter On Desktop
- Google Search Tests Displaying User Uploaded Images For Products Results
- New Google AR Beauty Ads
- Google Ads New Dynamic Overview Carousel
- Google Ads API Version 15 Now Available
- Google Local Services Ads Shows Competitors After You Selected A Business To Message
- Google Ads Beta Search Themes For Performance Max
- Google AdSense Vignettes Ads New Frequency Controls
- Microsoft Officially Relaunches The Old pubCenter As New
- Google Maps Local Listings Are Now "Photo-First" Results
- New Google Business Profile Suspension Emails
- Google Ad Revenue Up 9.5% & Bing Ads Revenue Up 10%
Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!