Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Updates, Google On Unhelpful Content, Google Ads, Maps & More

Google may have had an unconfirmed Google search ranking update on October 25th and a new one this morning on the 27th. Google provided information on what it thinks is unhelpful content. Google has finally confirmed it is testing ads within the organic search results. Google now supports syntax graph merge. Google Search Console had a hostload exceeded error bug. Google said cumulative layout shift is not the reason for a sudden ranking drop. Google SGE is testing bolded text and new link formats in the AI answer. Google about this image rolls out with recency, AI details, and more. Google SGE also added about this source details. Google perspectives search filter is being tested on the desktop results. Google is testing user-uploaded images in the product results. Google launched new AR beauty ads. Google Ads is testing a new dynamic overview carousel. Google Ads launched version 15 of the Ads API. Google Local Service Ads shows your competitors even after the searcher selected you. Google Ads search themes for Performance Max campaigns are going live as a beta. Google AdSense launched frequency controls in vignette ads. Microsoft officially relaunched pubCenter, claiming it is new. Google Maps is making the search results “photo-first.” Google Business Profile is sending out more detailed suspension notices. Google and Microsoft both announced earnings, and both showed lifts in ad revenues. And if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

