New Google AR Beauty Ads

Google has a new ad format called AR beauty ads. In Google Shopping ads you can now add the "try-on experience" in place of the search ad's product image. "With AR beauty ads, brands have a new way to promote their lip and eye products (with foundation coming soon)," Google said.

Here is what it looks like:

Google said, "AR features can help make online shopping a better experience for everyone — shoppers and brands alike. Try them out today, right in Search."

This reminds me of when Google showed up the ability to try on make up within Google Search.

"Today, you can shop more than 50 beauty brands — including established brands and independent startups — using AR on Google. In the last six months alone, brands like Covergirl, Dior Beauty, Fenty Beauty, Laura Mercier and Makeup by Mario have made their collections available to try out on Google. We also now accept AR assets from a variety of data providers, including PulpoAR and Perfect Corp," Google explained.

Here is more:

Here is Google's post about this -> "In addition to lips, eyes and foundation, today we’re rolling out a new AR beauty category: hair color." And "Beauty shoppers also have a new way to try on foundation. While you can still choose to see what a foundation shade looks like on a… pic.twitter.com/xM4e59lc7d — Glenn Gabe (@glenngabe) October 25, 2023

