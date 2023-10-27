Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
We're seeing signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking update today. Google Maps is going photo-first with its search results, this may be a big deal. Google SGE is testing bolding AI answers and new link formats. Google Ads launched a beta for search themes, which will be the default in 2024. Google is testing the perspectives filter on desktop. Microsoft officially relaunched pubCenter, claiming it is new. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap; watch it, like it and subscribe. Have a safe weekend all!
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
- Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update October 27 (Unconfirmed)
On the heels of the last unconfirmed Google search ranking algorithm update that touched down on October 25th, I am seeing signs of another tremor this morning - October 27th.
- Google Maps Local Listings Are Now "Photo-First" Results
Google is now showing, in some regions, "photo-first" search results within the Google Maps search result listings. Google said this is to help search "find inspiration" a different way.
- Google Tests Perspectives Search Filter On Desktop
In June, Google launched the perspectives search filter in the mobile search results. Now, Google is testing that filter within the desktop search results.
- Google SGE AI Snapshot Answer With Bolded Text & New Link Formats
Google seems to be bolding text within the Google Search Generative Experience AI answer snapshot when that text matches part or all of the query. Google does this with the normal search result snippets and now seems to be doing it here, in the new Google SGE.
- Google Ads Beta Search Themes For Performance Max
Google announced the beta launch of Search themes for Google Ads Performance Max campaigns. Search themes are an optional signal you can use to inform Google AI about your business to expand relevant reach across your Google ad campaigns.
- Microsoft Officially Relaunches The Old pubCenter As New
Here is an interesting announcement from Microsoft, announcing the new launch of Microsoft pubCenter - which is actually not new, it is from 2006 and had a slow painful death. But Microsoft is bringing it back saying, "we developed Microsoft pubCenter. It's a simple way for creators and small to medium-sized publishers to earn money from their site with a code-on-page ad solution."
- Google Pixel Wooden Dimensional Display Room
Here is an interesting, artistic and clean but messy looking room at the Google office. This must be a showcase for the Google Pixel line. There is a lot of wood, screens and devices on display.
- Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Updates, Google On Unhelpful Content, Google Ads, Maps & More
Google may have had an unconfirmed Google search ranking update on October 25th and a new one this morning on the 27th. Google provided information on what it thinks is unhelpful content. Google has finally confirmed it is testing ads within the organic search results...
Other Great Search Threads:
- Google Search serving issue now fixed, Barry Schwartz on X
- Google testing drop down menu in the K.P. for a hotel, for reviews, airport, closest airport, distance to airport. Includes links to websites., Lluc B. Penycate on X
- It's about the page being a recognizable video landing page for users - the error means we won't show it with a video snippet. It has nothing to do with HCU. You can make performant video landing pages too. I'd ask in the help forum if you need more detai, John Mueller on X
- Those DA numbers? They don't mean anything to us. They aren't our numbers; they aren't something we use. That said, thanks for the example. Makes sense we should show something fresher higher. I see UEFA at number two with a 2022 link; perhaps it will ris, Google SearchLiaison on X
- Two product updates: First, item-scoped custom parameters are now available in the BigQuery Export. Second, you can also collect them with the GA4 Measurement Protocol. Check them out, Google Analytics on X
- Hreflang is really not a magic bullet for global #SEO. It requires careful planning, testing, and monitoring to avoid common pitfalls and errors. Join me at this panel where I will reveal some best practices and tips on how to use it, Fabrice Canel on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
- Amazon’s ad services revenue rises 26%, bringing in more than $12 billion in Q3
- Ahrefs again calls out Semrush for ‘unethical practices’
- Meta ad revenue fuels blowout Q3, $11.6 billion in profits
- Google fixes issue with serving Search results
- Google adds search themes to Performance Max
- Google Maps new search results makes photos significantly more important
- Reassessing the role of links in SEO: What data tells us
- How to improve PPC campaign performance: A checklist
- How to use DIY content to boost your visibility and leads
- Microsoft relaunches pubCenter, its Google AdSense alternative
Other Great Search Stories:
Industry & Business
- Google Antitrust Trial Centers on App Design, Bloomberg
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify Monday in US Google antitrust trial, Reuters
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai to testify over private messages, NY Post
- Google Search Boss Says Company Invests to Avoid Becoming ‘Roadkill’, New York Times
- How Google is expanding its commitment to secure AI, Google Blog
- Media outlets win fight to gain faster access to Google trial evidence, Ars Technica
- The Final Chapter of My First Startup, SparkToro
- Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results, Yandex
Links & Content Marketing
- 14 Tips for Writing Awesome Website Content, Semrush
- I Deleted the Content From Two Posts To See if They’d Still Rank. Here’s What Happened, Ahrefs
- Marketers Say They Know the Missing Ingredient for Success – Are They Wrong?, Content Marketing Institute
Local & Maps
- Google Maps update: Immersive View for Routes and new AI features, Google Blog
- The restaurant nearest Google, The Verge
Mobile & Voice
- Apple notes iPhone 15 charging problem with BMWs, Supras, AppleInsider
- Home Assistant improving Android 14 integration, 9to5Google
SEO
- 25 Things I've Learned After 25 Years In SEO, SuccessWorks
- A complete guide to preventing keyword cannibalization in SEO, Wix SEO Hub
- Free SEO Audit Template for 2023, Ahrefs
- SEO: How to Target Countries, Practical Ecommerce
- The Ultimate Local SEO Checklist: Better Rankings and Reputation, Semrush
- The Worst SEO Horror Stories in 2023 and How to Wake Up from these Nightmares, Aleyda Solis
- Why Should I Pay You To Use AI for My SEO?, Moz
- Why Your Filtered Google Search Console Data Doesn’t Add Up, JumpFly
PPC
Search Features
- No more Dr Google: the rise of symptom checking apps, Medical Device Network
- Our ongoing work to fight misinformation online, Google Blog
Other Search
Feedback:
Have feedback on this daily recap; let me know on Twitter @rustybrick or @seroundtable, on Threads, Mastodon and Bluesky and you can follow us on Facebook and on Google News and make sure to subscribe to the YouTube channel, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or just contact us the old fashion way.