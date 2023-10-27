Daily Search Forum Recap: October 27, 2023

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

We're seeing signs of another unconfirmed Google search ranking update today. Google Maps is going photo-first with its search results, this may be a big deal. Google SGE is testing bolding AI answers and new link formats. Google Ads launched a beta for search themes, which will be the default in 2024. Google is testing the perspectives filter on desktop. Microsoft officially relaunched pubCenter, claiming it is new. I also posted my weekly SEO video recap; watch it, like it and subscribe. Have a safe weekend all!

