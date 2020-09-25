Search Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Fluctuations, Bing Search Improves With AI & Google Local Ranking Information

This week in search we saw a lot of ranking fluctuations in Google Search starting around Wednesday. Bing talked about some big AI improvements it made that helped with autosuggest, people also ask, intelligent answers and more. Google has made a small but interesting change to its local ranking documentation. Google added new schema to pass along shipping details for products. Google said context around a link is secondary to the anchor text of the link. Dual stack IPv4/v6 is not a ranking factor, nor is hosting on Google Cloud or having your site in the Wayback Machine. Bing added voice search to the desktop search interface. Bing and Google are both testing toggles for opening search results in a new tab. iOS 14 supports home screen widgets and Google Search has useful one. Google Local panel updates section has a messaging button. Google local inventory adds now supports pick up later options. Google Ads API now is available to all. Google’s John Mueller, Gary Illyes and Martin Splitt spoke about how they handle requests for private Google SEO support. I interviewed Martin Splitt from Google on my vlog and Martin interviewed me on his SEO mythbusting series, it was fun. And Ginny Marvin is leaving Third Door Media, super sad to see her go but there is a job opening now. In observance of Yom Kippur, I will not be posting anything on Monday - have an easy and meaningful fast. Oh and if you want to help sponsor those vlogs, go to patreon.com/barryschwartz. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

