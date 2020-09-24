SEO Mythbusting On SEO Community vs Google With Martin & Barry (That's Me)

Sep 24, 2020 • 7:12 am | comments (1) by twitter | Filed Under Google Search Engine
Prev Story Next story
Share This
 

So I did an SEO Mythbusting video with Martin Splitt of Google way back last November. I posted the vlog I did with him minutes prior to recording this SEO mythbusting segment. They went well together.

Here is the Google video:

Here is my vlog video:

The funny thing is, right after I left Google for this interview that horrible WSJ piece came out - yes, back in November 15, 2019. I sat in the car on the way back to my office dissecting the story.

In any event, we covered a lot, not all, of the concerns of the webmaster and SEO community and it is up to you to decide if you like his responses.

Here are some interesting tweets:

And some fun ones:

Forum discussion at Twitter.

Previous story: Daily Search Forum Recap: September 23, 2020
 
blog comments powered by Disqus