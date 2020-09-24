SEO Mythbusting On SEO Community vs Google With Martin & Barry (That's Me)

So I did an SEO Mythbusting video with Martin Splitt of Google way back last November. I posted the vlog I did with him minutes prior to recording this SEO mythbusting segment. They went well together.

Here is the Google video:

Here is my vlog video:

The funny thing is, right after I left Google for this interview that horrible WSJ piece came out - yes, back in November 15, 2019. I sat in the car on the way back to my office dissecting the story.

In any event, we covered a lot, not all, of the concerns of the webmaster and SEO community and it is up to you to decide if you like his responses.

And that's fine. I don't want anyone to blindly follow anyone, neither do others on our team. But the other extreme, where people attribute malice or bad intent on our end, isn't great either. Stay critical! — Martin Splitt @ home 🏡🇨🇭 (@g33konaut) September 24, 2020

Amazing Season Final of the Mythbusting series. This one especially all about Transparency. Here some things that to me were important:



1. Transparency: agree with @rustybrick, it is currently is at its highest: documentation, webmaster office hours, events and more! https://t.co/bxjMDkbr15 — Maria Amelie White (@Maria_Amelie) September 24, 2020

