Google Ads API Is Now Available To All

Google announced on Twitter that the Google Ads API is now "generally" available to all advertisers and developers. I believe it launched last year but had some serious issues when trying to replace the Google AdWords API and Google had to revert it. Now it is ready for prime time and fully available.

The Google Ads API is now available for all advertisers and developers. Check out the new features and learn more → https://t.co/utwlRScQV7 — Google Ads (@GoogleAds) September 21, 2020

Google said the Google AdWords API "is still available for use at this time. However, new features will no longer be added. For all new integrations, we recommend using the Google Ads API."

Google added "with the Google Ads API, you’ll see faster rollouts of new features and compatibility updates for tools like recommendations, local campaigns, and more. We’ve also made improvements to existing features like Keyword Planner, change history and billing. This makes it easy for you to manage your campaigns and increase overall productivity."

The Google Ads API is the modern programmatic interface to Google Ads and the next generation of the AdWords API. It enables developers to interact directly with the Google Ads platform, vastly increasing the efficiency of managing large or complex Google Ads accounts and campaigns. Some typical use cases include:

Automated account management

Custom reporting

Ad management based on inventory

Manage Smart Bidding strategies

So make sure you check out the Google Ads API if you are still using the Google AdWords API.

