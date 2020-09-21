iOS 14 Now Lets You Add A Google Search Home Screen Widget

With the release of iOS 14 last week for iPhones and iPads, you can now add home screen widgets to your device. So the Google Search app has added support for the a Google Search Home Screen Widget on iOS 14.

To do this you first need the Google Search app and then do these steps:

Press and hold on the home screen of your iPhone or iPad

Tap the plus icon on the upper left corner to open the widget gallery

Search for & tap the Google app

Swipe right/left to select the widget size

Tap "Add Widget"

Place the widget and tap “Done” at the upper right corner

Google might just add the search bar option instead of the larger format - although, I am not sure if iOS 14 home widgets support that format.

I know some people I can pass this feedback on to :) — Danny Sullivan (@dannysullivan) September 21, 2020

