Google Doesn't Rank Sites Hosting On Google Cloud Higher

Google's John Mueller had to say after he disputed that cheap and shared hosting does not influence your rankings, that hosting on Google Cloud servers won't give you a ranking boost. He said on Twitter "we don't do anything special for hosting on Google Cloud."

So if you host on Google Cloud versus Amazon Web Services (which we use here) or Microsoft Azure or any other host, it doesn't directly matter. Google is not looking to see where exactly you host with, be it Google, Amazon, Microsoft, RackSpace or some other company. They just want to be able to access your content and your web site.

We don't do anything special for hosting on Google Cloud. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) September 22, 2020

Here are some other tweets:

No, that's not how this works, sorry. — 🍌 John 🍌 (@JohnMu) September 23, 2020

