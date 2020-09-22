Bing Gains Voice Search Option On Desktop Search

Bing announced it has added the ability to do voice search queries from the Bing desktop interface. The mobile interface had it for a long time, and Google had it on its desktop search since 2016. Heck Microsoft launched its voice search feature in 2007. But now it is on Bing.com on desktop.

Here is a GIF of it in action that I made:

If this is your first time using it, Bing will ask for access to listen over your microphone. Then you can talk when it says listen. Then it will respond back over the speakers with some of the results.

Here is the video Microsoft shared:

Bing Voice Search is now available on https://t.co/pmPtWG7PZJ! Use voice to ask questions and get a quick audio response from Bing. pic.twitter.com/kkO3piLVm4 — Microsoft Bing Dev (@MSBing_Dev) September 21, 2020

Forum discussion at Previous story: Google Tests More Spacious Search Results Again

Disqus