Bing AI Autosuggest, People Also Ask, Intelligent Answers & More AI Improvements

The folks at Bing posted a blog post showcasing some of the "next waves" of improvements around their deep learning and artificial intelligence techniques that help improve Bing Search. Bing highlighted improvements to autosuggest, people also ask, intelligent answers and captions.

Here is Frederic Debut's tweet about it:

How we keep improving @Bing with #DeepLearning:

- Smarter Autosuggest 🧠

- More diverse questions in "People Also Ask" ❔

- Intelligent Answers now in 100+ languages! 🗺️

- Semantic highlighting in Captions ✏️



Blog post: https://t.co/gPx5Rs04du — Frédéric Dubut (@CoperniX) September 23, 2020

These improvements are made possible by Microsoft Turing models.

I am not going to repeat the blog post but SEOs should 100% scan through this blog post to see what is going on with Bing.

What would appear to be smallish changes are actually very big and complex.

Autosuggest improvements and people also ask improvements directly can influence what searchers see in Bing search. Intelligent answers is also a very important area for SEOs to take notice of. Assuming you get Bing organic traffic that is...

