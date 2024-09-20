For the original iTunes version, click here.

Another week and more Google Search ranking volatility, in fact, it has not calmed but we saw even more spikes in the middle of this week. Google Search Console may have a bug with product snippets reporting. Google Search App stopped working Saturday night for a few hours. Google said again, Core Web Vitals are not as important as many think. Google Indexing API may be causing some spammers some trouble, or maybe it is just normal indexing selection. Google updated its crawler documentation with the effects and snippets. Google suspended many Google Business Profiles this week. Google updated its documentation around review restrictions. A new study on Google AI Overviews shows links go to information intent pages. Google Search will label images as AI-generated, edited with software or taken with a camera. Google Ads added negative keywords for PMax, new insights and reports, and so much more. Google is testing sticky headers for the new layout. Google is testing expanded discussions and forums layouts. Bing is testing snippets that scroll. Google asked on social if you use Gemini to do SEO and then removed it. Google posted a bunch of the DOJ trail exhibits, files, documents and responses. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

SPONSOR: Wix Studio - Did you know the Wix Studio SEO Course is almost here. It covers topics like keyword research, technical SEO, local SEO, SEO reporting, link building and more. Learn more at wix.com/seo/learn/seo-course-waitlist.

Make sure to subscribe to our video feed or subscribe directly on iTunes, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcast player to be notified of these updates and download the video in the background. Here is the YouTube version of the feed:

Search Topics of Discussion:

Please do subscribe on YouTube or subscribe via iTunes or on your favorite RSS reader. Don't forget to comment below with the right answer and good luck!