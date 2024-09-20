Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility Spikes, Search Console Bug, Search App Stalled, Google Ads News & Business Profile Suspensions

Sep 20, 2024
Filed Under Search Video Recaps

Another week and more Google Search ranking volatility, in fact, it has not calmed but we saw even more spikes in the middle of this week. Google Search Console may have a bug with product snippets reporting. Google Search App stopped working Saturday night for a few hours. Google said again, Core Web Vitals are not as important as many think. Google Indexing API may be causing some spammers some trouble, or maybe it is just normal indexing selection. Google updated its crawler documentation with the effects and snippets. Google suspended many Google Business Profiles this week. Google updated its documentation around review restrictions. A new study on Google AI Overviews shows links go to information intent pages. Google Search will label images as AI-generated, edited with software or taken with a camera. Google Ads added negative keywords for PMax, new insights and reports, and so much more. Google is testing sticky headers for the new layout. Google is testing expanded discussions and forums layouts. Bing is testing snippets that scroll. Google asked on social if you use Gemini to do SEO and then removed it. Google posted a bunch of the DOJ trail exhibits, files, documents and responses. That was the search news this week at the Search Engine Roundtable.

Search Topics of Discussion:

