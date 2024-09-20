Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.

Google is putting review and menu descriptions under photos in local listings. Google is placing blue map pins with location names in the search result snippets. Google Ads had enhanced conversion coverage data. Bing is testing a searches you may like widget. Bing Places has a new support form. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.

