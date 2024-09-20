Daily Search Forum Recap: September 20, 2024

Here is a recap of what happened in the search forums today, through the eyes of the Search Engine Roundtable and other search forums on the web.
Google is putting review and menu descriptions under photos in local listings. Google is placing blue map pins with location names in the search result snippets. Google Ads had enhanced conversion coverage data. Bing is testing a searches you may like widget. Bing Places has a new support form. And I posted the weekly SEO video recap.
Search Engine Roundtable Stories:
Search News Buzz Video Recap: Google Ranking Volatility Spikes, Search Console Bug, Search App Stalled, Google Ads News & Business Profile Suspensions
Another week and more Google Search ranking volatility, in fact, it has not calmed but we saw even more spikes in the middle of this week. Google Search Console may have a bug with product snippets reporting. Google...
Google Blue Map Pin & City Name On Search Results Snippets
Google is now showing a blue map pin with a city name under some of the search result snippets. This seems to be rolling out now and seems to be new. It shows you if a specific website is near you or in a specific city, I think.
Google Reviews & Menu Descriptions Under Local Photos
Google is now showing reviews and menu descriptions when browsing photos on a Google Maps, Google Business Profiles listing. So when you scroll through photos, Google will show this content under the photo for some listings.
Google Ads Gains New Options On Enhanced Conversion Coverage Data Page
Google has added a set of new filters and a website only report in the Enhanced Conversion Coverage data page/report. This can be found in the Google Ads console under the Enhanced Conversion Coverage Data page.
New Bing Places Support Contact Form
Microsoft may have updated its Bing Places support contact us page. The new page requires you to authenticate yourself, then pick your region, before filling out the form. The form can be reached over here.
Bing Searches You Might Like Box
Microsoft is testing new sections in the Bing Search results named searches you might like. This can show up as a box with search refinements between a set of search results or as trending searches on the right hand side of the search results.
Google Neon Sign - Rock Stage
Here is a spot at the Google office in Zurich, Switzerland where bands can play. There is this neon Google logo sign in the background, with musical instruments on the stage.
Other Great Search Threads:
- "Helpful", to not helpful, to helpful, to not helpful... all in the space of a year. This is so confusing, and Google really need to sort this out because there isn't a lot independent sites left anymore, and I know many, Brandon Saltalamacchia on X
- First time I've seen Gemini sending a good amount of traffic to one of my recent blog posts, Bill Hartzer on X
- Getting bombarded by flags for "Unreliable Claims" anytime we try to post keywords from Ads Editor, Greg on X
- More about AI Overview tracking in GSC: I've explained before that it's a maddening adventure trying to track AI Overviews in GSC. Well, here's another maddening example. The site ranks in the AI overview (which would show up as posi, Glenn Gabe on X
- We have just updated our marketing landing page with a nice overview of some of Bing’s main features like the emerging Bing generative search powered by LLMs, as well as Images and Image Creation, News, Travel, Maps, Shopping, Safe Se, Jordi Ribas on X
Search Engine Land Stories:
