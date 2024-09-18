Bing now lets you scroll within a specific search result snippet. So if you are looking at a specific search result, that specific snippet, you can scroll through, until you get to the next snippet.

This is a bit hard to explain, so he is a GIF I made of this in action:

I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who posted more videos and screenshots of this on X.

🧵this is what we usually see on bing serp



sanp for same sq pic.twitter.com/gyi9ueeY6X — Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 14, 2024

This seems like a bug to me but who knows these days...

Forum discussion at X.