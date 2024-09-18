Bing now lets you scroll within a specific search result snippet. So if you are looking at a specific search result, that specific snippet, you can scroll through, until you get to the next snippet.
This is a bit hard to explain, so he is a GIF I made of this in action:
I spotted this via Khushal Bherwani who posted more videos and screenshots of this on X.
🧵this is what we usually see on bing serp— Khushal Bherwani (@b4k_khushal) September 14, 2024
sanp for same sq pic.twitter.com/gyi9ueeY6X
This seems like a bug to me but who knows these days...
