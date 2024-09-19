Google again has downplayed the importance of Core Web Vitals as a Google Search ranking signal. Google's Martin Splitt said in a video yesterday, "also core web vitals aren't as important as some people might think." He added, "they are they are not irrelevant though but do not over focus on these things."

This came up in his recent video named How to make your website faster: 3 quick tips. Later on in the video he went on to say, "again while this won't directly affect your site's performance in Google Search, it surely will make your users happier."

Here is that video:

Now, I know I covered this to death and that I keep telling everyone to stop obsessing about page speed and Core Web Vitals, every time I cover it, it causes a stir. In fact, I was not planning on covering it, so instead I just posted about this on X and LinkedIn and it caused a stir there. So I figured, I'd cover it once again.

Here is that post:

In my previous coverage of this topic, if you want it, and I am sure I am missing some of it:

In short - only fix speed issues if you feel your site is slow to load. I wouldn't pay too much attention to the CWV scores otherwise. If you have extra time on your hands, then sure, have your dev team work to score a 100 but otherwise, do other things with your time.

