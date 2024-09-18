Google Ads announced a number of new features and updates to the ad platform this morning at DMEXCO in Europe. These include negative keywords coming to Performance Max campaigns, new insights and reporting, expanding AI features and much more.

I'll just bullet point the news, so it is easier to chew on:

Negative keywords for PMax: Google is bringing campaign-level negative keywords to Performance Max campaigns. This is something Google told us was coming in early 2022, and I thought was here but what do I know. This will roll out by the end of the year.

Google is bringing campaign-level negative keywords to Performance Max campaigns. This is something Google told us was coming in early 2022, and I thought was here but what do I know. This will roll out by the end of the year. New insights and reporting for PMax: Google is offering detailed insights on PMax campaign performance including (1) asset coverage reporting in Q3, (2) a revamped performance insights is available now, (3) target pacing insights and (4) impression share reporting are both rolling out now.

Google is offering detailed insights on PMax campaign performance including (1) asset coverage reporting in Q3, (2) a revamped performance insights is available now, (3) target pacing insights and (4) impression share reporting are both rolling out now. Demand Gen creative preferences: Setting your creative preferences to control which videos run where on Demand Gen campaigns is rolling out now (was pre-announced at GML)

Setting your creative preferences to control which videos run where on Demand Gen campaigns is rolling out now (was pre-announced at GML) Search Brand Controls: Stronger brand controls on Broad Match and the choice to include or exclude brand terms is also rolling out now but was pre-announced in June

Stronger brand controls on Broad Match and the choice to include or exclude brand terms is also rolling out now but was pre-announced in June Generative Al tools expanding: Generative Al tools in PMax and Demand Gen are expanding to six new languages: German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Italian.

Generative Al tools in PMax and Demand Gen are expanding to six new languages: German, French, Spanish, Portuguese, Dutch, and Italian. Conversational experience expanding: Conversational experience in Google Ads will expand beyond English to German, French and Spanish languages by the end of the year.

Here are some GIFs of the last two bullet points in action.

Image Generation AI:

Conversational AI Google Ad Experience:

Here is Ginny Marvin from Google's summary:

