Google Suspending Many Google Business Profiles

Sep 19, 2024 - 7:41 am 1 by
Filed Under Google Maps

Closed Down Google Business Store

I am seeing a flood of complaints in the Google Business Profiles forums where businesses are complaining that their Google Business Profiles were suspended. Supposedly, Google is mass disabling Business Profiles in specific sets of industries or niches.

Ben Fisher also posted about this on X, saying, "Someone pushed a button, and I think I can hear the screams of Garage Door and Dumpster companies screaming! Just got notified about ton of disabled (suspended) profiles in those categories."

Ben said this is going after garage door, trash/dumpster and personal industry lawyer categories of businesses.

Here are some screenshots from the forums of suspensions.

Suspension email:

Google Business Profile Suspended Email

Suspension notice in the Google Maps app:

Google Business Profile Suspended Label

You can scan through some of the threads to see how many complaints there are...

Forum discussion at Google Business Profiles Forums.

 

